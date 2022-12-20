Magna International Inc. said Tuesday it agreed to pay $1.525 billion in cash for the Veoneer Active Safety business from seller SSW Partners, a New York-based investment partnership. Magna International plans to combine Veoneer Active Safety with its advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) unit to create a business with expected sales of $3 billion in 2024. Veoneer Active Safety sales are expected to increase to about $1.9 billion in 2024 from about $1.1 billion in 2022. The deal is expected to close in the middle of 2023. Shares of Magna International rose 3% in premarket trades.
Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
Read Full Story
- Magna International buying Veoneer Active Safety business for $1.525 bln - December 20, 2022
- : Confident Gen Z plans to retire more than a decade earlier than boomers - December 20, 2022
- : New U.K. banknotes with King Charles III portrait unveiled - December 20, 2022