A magnitude 4.2 earthquake hit 16 kilometers south of Malibu Beach, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, at just after 2 a.m. local time. Media reported the quake was felt throughout the Los Angeles area. No reports of damage were immediately reported.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
