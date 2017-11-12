Magnitude 6.5 quake rattles Costa Rica

Costa Rica was rocked by a magnitude 6.5 earthquake Sunday night. The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake was centered just off the Central American country’s Pacific coast near the city of Parrita. The quake was reportedly felt in the capital, San Jose. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. Earlier Sunday, a magnitude 7.2 quake struck the Iran-Iraq border, killing more than 140.

