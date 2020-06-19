Major central banks to reduce frequency of dollar swaps

The Bank of England, the Bank of Japan, the European Central Bank and the Swiss National Bank, in consultation with the Federal Reserve, have jointly decided to reduce the frequency of their 7-day U.S. dollar operations from daily to three times per week. The central banks cited the improvements in U.S. dollar funding conditions and the low demand at recent 7-day maturity U.S. dollar liquidity-providing operations. They said they’re ready to re-adjust the provision of U.S. dollar liquidity as warranted by market conditions.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

