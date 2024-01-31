The major European markets closed weak on Wednesday with investors digesting earnings updates, the latest batch of economic data from the region, and looking ahead to the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England’s monetary policy announcements.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Business Editor (see all)
- Major European Markets Close Lower Ahead Of Fed Policy Announcement - January 31, 2024
- European Shares Hold Steady Ahead Of Key Central Bank Decisions - January 31, 2024
- FTSE 100 Dips Ahead Of Fed, BOE Decisions - January 31, 2024