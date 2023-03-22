The major European markets closed higher on Wednesday after a cautious session as investors digested hotter than expected UK inflation data and looked ahead to the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy announcement due later in the day.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Business Editor (see all)
- Major European Markets Close Slightly Higher After Cautious Session - March 22, 2023
- European Stocks Broadly Higher In Cautious Trade Ahead Of Fed Policy - March 22, 2023
- Inflation Shocker Drags FTSE 100 - March 22, 2023