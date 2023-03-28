Despite opening on a firm note and holding in positive territory till noon, the major European markets ended roughly flat on Tuesday, as stocks pared gains and struggled to move higher again as investors awaited further updates on the banking sector front.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Business Editor (see all)
- Major European Markets Fail To Hold Early Gains, Settle Flat - March 28, 2023
- European Shares Modestly Higher In Cautious Trade - March 28, 2023
- FTSE 100 Inches Higher Ahead Of BoE Bailey Testimony - March 28, 2023