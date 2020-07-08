Mall ETFs fall even as New York eyes some re-openings

Exchange-traded funds with exposure to malls slumped Wednesday even after New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said shopping centers could open starting Friday, with some restrictions. The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF , which has 3% of its holdings in Kimco Realty and 2.9% in Simon Property Group – two of the biggest mall operators – was down 0.6% midday. Kimco was one of worst performers in the S&P 500 , down 2.3%, while Simon shares were down 1.7%. The iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF was down 0.4%, despite having nearly 4% of its holdings in Simon. Both ETFs were on track for their worst month since March, although the Cohen & Steers fund was slightly positive for the month of July so far, while the Invesco fund has lost 1.5%. By comparison, the S&P 500 was up 0.2% at midday, and up 1.6% in the month to date.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

