Mall owners Simon Property Group and Brookfield Property Partners are close to a deal to buy department store chain J.C. Penney out of bankruptcy and keep the chain running.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Wall Street Journal: TikTok, U.S. government discuss options to avoid outright sale - September 9, 2020
- The Wall Street Journal: Ireland to order Facebook to stop sending EU users’ data to U.S. - September 9, 2020
- : Mall owners Simon, Brookfield close to buying J.C. Penney out of bankruptcy - September 9, 2020