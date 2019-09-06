Mallinckrodt being removed from S&P 400 as market cap shrinks

Mallinckrodt PLC will be removed from the S&P MidCap 400 index as of Sept. 23 as the pharmaceutical company no longer represents a mid-cap stock, S&P Dow Jones Indices said late Friday. Mallinckrodt shares dropped nearly 39% Thursday following a report that the company had hired restructuring advisors ahead of federal opioid trials, but bounced back nearly 18% to close Friday at $1.87 for a market cap of $157 million, according to FactSet data. Other companies leaving the mid-cap index are Signet Jewelers Ltd. and Cars.com Inc. , with companies such as Etsy Inc. and Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. joining the index, S&P Dow Jones said.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

