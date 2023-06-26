Drug maker Mallinckrodt MNK on Monday said it paid roughly $17 million in interest that was due last Tuesday, as it tries to keep up with bill payments following a $1.7 billion opioid settlement following allegations it helped fuel the nation’s opioid crisis. The payment, Mallinckrodt said, arrived within a grace period of five business days, keeping a default at bay. The company also said it “has determined” to make a roughly $11 million amortization payment around a due date of June 30. Shares rose 0.8% before the close. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

