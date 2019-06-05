Mallinckrodt’s stock falls after it expects to pay more than $15 million to resolve DOJ investigation

Shares of Mallinckrodt PLC dropped 2.4% in afternoon trade Wednesday, after the biopharmaceutical company said it reached an agreement in principle with the U.D. Department of Justice to resolve the investigation into the legacy sales and marketing activities of Questcor, which Mallinckrodt acquired in August 2014. Mallinckrodt expects to pay $15.4 million in the settlement, which will not contain any admission of wrongdoing. Meanwhile, the company intends to “vigorously defend” itself against any wrongdoing, with respect to the DOJ’s newly filed allegations that Questcor’s charitable activities between 2010 and 2014 violated the False Claims Act and the Anti-Kickback Statute. The stock has tumbled 58% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 1.1%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story