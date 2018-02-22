Man throws grenade at U.S. embassy in Montenegro, then kills himself

An unidentified assailant threw an explosive device that was most likely a grenade into the U.S. embassy compound in Montenegro early Thursday, then killed himself with another explosive device, said the Balkan nation’s government in posts on Twitter. The attacker was a man, and there were no other injuries or deaths, according to multiple published reports. The U.S. embassy was working with local police to identify the attacker, and all visa services at the embassy were cancelled for Thursday, American officials said on Twitter.

