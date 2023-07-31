U.K. soccer club Manchester United MANU said it’s extending its apparel relationship with Adidas XE:ADS. The deal will last an additional 10 years, running through June 2035, and a has minimum cash guarantee of £900 million ($1.16 billion), the club said. Manchester United stock has slipped 3% this year despite talks it’s held to be sold. Adidas shares have rocketed 45% this year, though weakened slightly in midday trade.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

