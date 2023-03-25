The last few days have seen a frenzy of activity in the Manchester United takeover saga.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Manchester United: Sheikh Jassim, Thomas Zilliacus, submit improved takeover bids - March 25, 2023
- Outside the Box: Shotgun bank weddings like UBS and Credit Suisse are supposed to protect depositors — but rescues come with unseen risks - March 25, 2023
- Beth Pinsker: If your last-minute IRA contributions are still sitting in cash, it could be costing you thousands of dollars - March 25, 2023