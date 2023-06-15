The U.S.-listed shares of Manchester United Ltd. MANUUK:0Z1Q shot up 7.0% toward a three-month high, amid growing investor confidence that the $6 billion buyout bid by the group led by Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani will be accepted. The U.K.-based football club’s stock has rocketed 34.5% over the past five sessions, the best five-day performance since November 2022, since the Qatari group made its final buyout bid. On Thursday, there were multiple reports that the club was in talks to grant exclusivity to the Qatari group in the buyout talks, while BBC reporter Simon Stone tweeted that no exclusivity was granted and that talks continued with multiple parties. ManUtd did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The stock has gained 6.5% year to date, while the S&P 500 SPX has rallied 15.1%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

