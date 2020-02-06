Manitowoc stock drops 13% after company misses Q4 sales views

Shares of Manitowoc Co. fell more than 13% in the extended session Thursday after the maker of cranes and other heavy industrial machinery swung to a GAAP quarterly profit but missed sales expectations. Manitowoc said it earned $9.2 million, or 26 cents a share, in the fourth quarter, versus a loss of $78.3 million, or $2.20 a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted for one-time items, the company earned $12.6 million, or 35 cents a share, compared with 16 cents a share a year ago. Sales fell to $463.4 million, compared with $515.3 million a year ago. Analysts polled by FactSet had expected the company to report adjusted earnings of 29 cents a share on sales of $493 million. The company said it expects net sales between $1.6 billion and $1.7 billion in 2020, and adjusted EBITDA between $85 million and $115 million for the year. Manitowoc shares ended the regular trading day up 2.9%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

