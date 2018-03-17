March Madness: This $800 bet on a UMBC upset won $16,000

One lucky punter made out big time as UMBC shocked the basketball world Friday night with a history-making victory over No. 1 seed Virginia.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Economic Preview: The Fed is hogging the attention, but don’t forget this critical number for the economy - March 17, 2018
- The Wall Street Journal: Russia moves to expel 23 U.K. diplomats as spy dispute intensifies - March 17, 2018
- Twitter and Snap are running up big gains in 2018, while Facebook is lagging - March 17, 2018