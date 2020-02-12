Marijuana software maker Akerna shares fall 16% after losses widen

Cannabis compliance software maker Akerna Corp. shares plunged 16.8% in the extended session Wednesday, after the company reported nearly double its prior-quarter losses. The company logged a fiscal fourth-quarter net loss of $4.3 million, which amounts to 40 cents a share, versus $2.4 million in the year-ago period. Akerna’s revenue rose 28% to $3.3 million from $2.6 million a year ago and it said it had roughly $18.8 million in cash at the end of the fiscal second quarter. The company does not receive enough analyst coverage to accurately render a FactSet consensus estimate. Akerna’s public float is roughly 3.7 million shares, according to FactSet. Akerna shares have fallen 15.8% in the past year, as the S&P 500 index rose 16.4%.

