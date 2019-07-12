Mark Cuban joins anti-Libra chorus

Billionaire Mark Cuban can finally agree with President Donald Trump on one thing: He, too, isn’t sold on Libra, Facebook Inc.’s digital coin. “I think it’s a mistake,” Cuban, owner of the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks, told CNBC in an interview aired Friday morning. Lack of regulation, especially overseas, worries Cuban. “There’s going to be some despot in some African country that gets really upset that they can’t control their currency anymore and that’s where the real problems start occurring,” Cuban said. A long list of government leaders have taken issue with Facebook’s venture into cryptocurrency. In a series of tweets Thursday, Trump said Libra “will have little standing or dependability.” Facebook shares are flat at $201.21.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

