Inflation expectations are a contrarian indicator for the market and the economy.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Mark Hulbert: Americans expect inflation to stay painfully high. That’s good news for stocks. - June 1, 2023
- Earnings Results: Lululemon stock jumps on sales forecast, as China’s reopening helps results - June 1, 2023
- Key Words: ‘Workers are not indentured servants,’ Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson says in dissent over union liability for strikes - June 1, 2023