Mark Hulbert: ‘Never short a dull market’ is good advice when stock-trading volume takes a summer vacation

Traders worry that light trading volume will sink share prices, but volume alone isn’t a reliable predictor.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Mark Hulbert: ‘Never short a dull market’ isgood advice when stock-trading volume takes a summer vacation - June 10, 2022
- Bond Report: Treasury yields mixed ahead of May inflation reading - June 10, 2022
- Market Extra: ECB could hike 50 basis points in September, says central bank’s Holzmann in first comments after meeting: report - June 10, 2022