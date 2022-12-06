Fed easing could weaken the U.S. dollar, which favors both non-U.S. markets and dollar-based investors.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Need to Know: Gold at $3,000? After a war-torn and inflation-racked year, here are some outrageous predictions worth pondering. - December 6, 2022
- Mark Hulbert: These stocks should do even better than the S&P 500 once the Fed pivots to lower interest rates - December 6, 2022
- BioVie shares climb on Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s studies - December 6, 2022