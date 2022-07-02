: Mark Zuckerberg issues dire economic warning to Meta employees

Zuckerberg’s chilling message to Meta Platforms Inc. employees: The company faces one of the “worst downturns that we’ve seen in recent history” that will necessitate a scaling back in hires and resources.
