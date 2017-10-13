Market Extra: 5 reasons bitcoin is roaring to its highest level ever, defying Dimon’s ‘fraud’ call

Bitcoin notches a fresh record on Friday and solidified its recent run-up in price after tumbling on the back of a series of critical comments, including those from J.P. Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, who referred to the asset as a “fraud.”
