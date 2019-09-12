Market Extra: A fear of rate surprises and market-moving Trump tweets has companies racing to issue cheap debt

Low rates are a key reason why high-grade U.S. companies issued a record $90 billion of bonds in the first week of September, but so are desires to avoid potentially market-rattling central bank moves and tweets from President Trump.
