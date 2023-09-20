The Federal Reserve’s rate hikes are kicking in by slowing growth and cooling inflation, making a recession a bigger source of a worry, says Invesco.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Extra: A recession is an ‘increasing worry’ for Invesco, despite what the Fed is saying - September 20, 2023
- This former Fed insider has 3 big takeaways from Powell’s press conference - September 20, 2023
- The Fed: This former Fed insider has 3 big takeaways from Powell’s press conference - September 20, 2023