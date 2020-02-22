Market Extra: A record one-quarter of $450 billion of student loans are being repaid on income-based repayment plans, DBRS

Unemployment is at a 50-year low, but nearly a quarter of student loans with U.S. government guarantees are qualifying for income-based repayment plans to help stave off borrower defaults.
