A round of U.S. inflation data is putting to rest any lingering hopes that the Federal Reserve could soon end or at least suspend its continued rate hikes.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Extra: ‘Alarming reacceleration’ behind Fed’s preferred inflation gauge upends markets - February 24, 2023
- : Two million Cosori air fryers recalled because they can overheat and cause a fire - February 24, 2023
- : More than 110,000 tech-sector employees have lost their jobs since the start of 2023 - February 24, 2023