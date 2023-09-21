The Federal Reserve’s rate hikes are kicking in by slowing growth and cooling inflation, making a recession a bigger source of a worry, says Invesco.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Extra: Are markets getting more worried about a recession? Invesco says a Fed pivot is coming. - September 21, 2023
- Market Snapshot: S&P 500, Nasdaq sink to lowest close since June as investors brace for higher rates for longer - September 21, 2023
- ETF Wrap: Uranium prices are still ‘nowhere near the peak of the last cycle’: Here’s why nuclear energy ETFs could power your portfolio - September 21, 2023