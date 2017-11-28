Market Extra: As the Yellen era draws to a close, investors give the Fed a B grade

The U.S. stock market is at record levels, unemployment is at multiyear lows, and a number of key economic indicators are pointing to improving conditions. All of this would seem to suggest strong economic stewardship, but by and large, investors aren’t entirely thrilled with monetary policy.
