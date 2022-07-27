Twitter is looking at potential cuts to its large San Francisco office footprint, leaving a bigger $9 billion question hanging over the city’s property market.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Fed: Was Fed’s Powell dovish or not? 4 key takeaways from today’s press conference - July 27, 2022
- Market Extra: As Twitter rethinks its San Francisco footprint, a bigger $9 billion question hangs over the city’s office market - July 27, 2022
- : Spirit ends merger deal with Frontier, will continue talks with JetBlue - July 27, 2022