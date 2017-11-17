Market Extra: Australian dollar hits 5-month low after disappointing domestic data

The Australian dollar drops to a five-year low against its U.S. rival on Friday, following a week of mixed data that could lead its central bank to stick with its current monetary policy for a little while longer.
