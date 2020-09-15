Market Extra: Bankers work hard to extend leeway for junk-rated loan borrowers

Lenders are working hard to extend as much leeway to borrowers as possible, a bifurcation in the corporate junk bond market suggests.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Capitol Report: House could approve bill decriminalizing marijuana this month, but Senate set to snub it - September 15, 2020
- Coronavirus update: China says vaccine may be available to public by November - September 15, 2020
- The M&A surge: Is it rational exuberance or a frenzy before the market falls? - September 15, 2020