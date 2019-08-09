Market Extra: Barings takes contrarian view and says time is right to invest in U.S. corporate loans

Concerns about risky leveraged loans may be overblown, says Barings, particularly when default rates are expected to hover around 2% over the near-term
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Extra: Barings takes contrarian view and saystime is right to invest in U.S. corporate loans - August 9, 2019
- IMF: China may need more stimulus if trade tensions escalate - August 9, 2019
- The Margin: Walmart shoppers threaten to boycott after stores remove violent video game displays, but not guns - August 9, 2019