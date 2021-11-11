Five-year inflation breakeven rate hit record high on Wednesday, investors flocked to hedges like gold and digital currencies, and one major investment firm says consumer-price index are likely to hit a 7% headline annual rate over the next several months.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Extra: Behind highest U.S. inflation rate in 31 years lurks fear that Federal Reserve has `lost control’ of consumer prices - November 11, 2021
- Commodities Corner: Why prices for wheat have climbed to their highest level since 2012 - November 11, 2021
- The Margin: ‘I’ve given them thousands of dollars over the last 15 years’ — how this woman got $100 when her internet went down - November 11, 2021