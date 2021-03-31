President Biden plans to invest $100 billion to expand fast broadband to everyone in America under his $2.25 trillion infrastructure plan. It could cost at least that much to hook up far-flung and poorer communities with affordable, high-speed internet, according to one analyst.
- IPO Report: Coursera stock jumps 20% out of the gate on first day of trade - March 31, 2021
- The Wall Street Journal: Apple invests $50 million into music distributor supporting independent artists - March 31, 2021
- Market Extra: Biden’s infrastructure plan includes $100 billion to expand fast internet to rural, poorer areas - March 31, 2021