Potential conflicts in the credit-ratings industry are again on the agenda of a key meeting as bipartisan support to reform the prevailing issuer-paid model gains traction.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Extra: Bipartisan push emerges for SEC to again scrutinize ‘rate shopping’ conflicts in bond market - February 8, 2020
- The coronavirus is less deadly than SARS so far — why the fatality rate could rise - February 8, 2020
- Women’s salaries are growing faster than men’s because they hold more of these high-skill jobs - February 8, 2020