Market Extra: Bitcoin adds to gains as Flynn cooperates with Russia probe, still below $11,000

The price of the digital currency bitcoin rose on Friday, nearing its highs of the session following reports that Michael Flynn will testify about President Donald Trump, adding a new element of political uncertainty to the market.
