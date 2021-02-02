Market Extra: Boeing borrows $9.8 billion in the bond market to repay bulk of its draw on loan facility

Boeing Co. headed back to the corporate bond market on Tuesday with a three-part financing that will help it repay most of its $13.8 billion draw on a two-year loan facility.
