Traders are now betting on U.S. rates to fall and converge with Europe and Japan, which have brought long-term government borrowing costs to zero and even negative levels.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Stocks sink to their lows of the day, nearly wiping out all Wednesday gains - March 5, 2020
- Market Extra: Bond traders are betting the U.S. will converge with Europe’s ultralow interest rates - March 5, 2020
- Futures Movers: Brent oil ends at lowest since 2017 as OPEC recommends further output cuts, but doubts over Russia’s cooperation weigh - March 5, 2020