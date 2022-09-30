The British pound advanced on Friday after the U.K. government agreed to met with the country’s independent budget experts in the wake of the volatility in the country’s currency and bond markets in the past week.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- U.S. stock indexes defy mostly positive premarket trend with lower open Friday - September 30, 2022
- : How to save $50,000 on your mortgage, credit-card and car loans — and win the battle against inflation - September 30, 2022
- Market Extra: British pound recovers toward pre-budget levels after government meeting with independent budget analysts - September 30, 2022