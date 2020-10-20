The Glass Fire burned down a dozen Napa Valley area wineries and left others with painful losses, adding to a brutal year for the famed winemaking region.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Extra: California’s fabled wine region is having ‘the most horrible, devastating and catastrophic year’ - October 19, 2020
- : Exxon, after Trump’s hypothetical bribery comment: ‘Just so we’re all clear, it never happened’ - October 19, 2020
- Mics to be cut off at Thursday’s presidential debate to allow 2-minute answers - October 19, 2020