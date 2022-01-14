Market Extra: Cathie Wood’s ARK ETF buys $70 million in SPAC linked to stablecoin operator Circle

Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest buys shares of the special-purpose acquisition company that is merging with Circle, one of the biggest stablecoin backers.
