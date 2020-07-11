Market Extra: China’s stock market just jumped 6%. This is a good thing and Westerners should be glad. No, really.

The stock-market frenzy that’s gripped China over the past few weeks is probably grounded in economic fundamentals, analysts think, and the government’s response suggests they’ve learned some hard lessons over the past decade – all good news for U.S. investors.
