Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong on Thursday said that the U.S.’s largest digital-asset exchange received board authorization to put $500 million in crypto on its balance sheet.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Elon Musk unveils plans for humanoid robot that uses Tesla’s artificial intelligence - August 19, 2021
- Market Extra: Coinbase gets board OK to add $500 million in crypto to balance sheet, and aims to invest 10% of profit in digital assets - August 19, 2021
- Elon Musk unveils plans for humanoid robot that uses Tesla’s AI - August 19, 2021