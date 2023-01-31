The stock of crypto exchange Coinbase is on track to record its strongest month in history, despite the implosion of its former competitor FTX in November which shook investor confidence in digital currency markets.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Futures Movers: Oil prices gain for the session, but post a January loss - January 31, 2023
- The Moneyist: My wealthy in-laws pay for us to attend family vacations and big events. Should we pay them back? - January 31, 2023
- Market Extra: Coinbase stock poised to record best month in history. Can the rally continue? - January 31, 2023