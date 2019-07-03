Market Extra: Companies get cold(er) feet about global tie-ups in first half as bull market charges on

Global corporate M&A activity dropped 11% to $1.8 trillion in year’s first half versus the same period of 2018, according to a new Mergermarket report.
