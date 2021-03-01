Market Extra: Companies race to borrow after last week’s extreme rates spike hits calm patch

Roughly a dozen U.S. companies with investment-grade credit ratings are back borrowing in the bond market on Monday, after last week’s surprise jump in Treasury yields spooked stocks and parts of the debt market.
- Futures Movers: Oil ends lower as traders eye Saudi Arabia ahead of this week’s OPEC+ output decision - March 1, 2021
- Outside the Box: We should tax billionaires’ wealth to help pay for pandemic recovery - March 1, 2021
- Are you stressed about saving for retirement? Here’s a ‘bottom line’ solution - March 1, 2021