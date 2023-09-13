A less-than-straightforward August’s consumer price index came in mostly in line with expectations and provided reasons for the Federal Reserve to hike again.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Visa to explore potential exchange offer for bank-owned shares amid stock ‘overhang’ - September 13, 2023
- Market Extra: ‘Complicated’ inflation report leaves U.S. stocks mixed, keeps higher-for-longer theme in rates intact - September 13, 2023
- : Dow posts back-to-back drop, S&P 500 climbs after inflation gauge ticks higher - September 13, 2023